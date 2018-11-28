GREENSBORO, N.C. (WFMY) - Wednesday morning, the Guilford County Sheriff's Office and Guilford County Schools told WFMY News 2 that a social media threat made towards Northwest Guilford High School is not credible.

Related: Constructive Conversation: Confronting Racism At School After Video of Racist Rant

WFMY News 2 learned about a possible threat to the school on Tuesday when it received a Snapchat screengrab showing a conversation referring to the threat

In one part of the conversation, it reads, "I'm going to give you some advice and transfer because it's gonna get shot up. I'm not doing it but I know the people that are going to."

Related: Northwest Guilford High Students' Racist Rant Leads to Tolerance Training

The Guilford County Sheriff's office did have deputies at the school Wednesday for extra security to "put parents at ease." The person believed to be responsible has been identified according to the sheriff's office.

The threat comes just days after a racist video surfaced on social media. The video shows two Northwest Guilford High School students using offensive language.

Be warned of explicit and offensive language if you want to watch the video.

The school district told WFMY News 2 the students involved were punished and it's working on making all schools free of discrimination and bias.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users

© 2018 WFMY