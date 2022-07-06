Ruhit Ansari and his brother have been in business since 2017 and have never experienced anything like this before.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro used car lot owner made a shocking discovery after returning to work from vacation. Several cars missing from the lot, and even more car keys are missing.

Gran Motor Sports on Manley Avenue has been in operation since 2017. The used car dealership is owned and operated by brothers Ruhit and Said Ansari.

The brothers said in all their time in operation, they've never had to deal with something like this before.

"When I came in this morning, I saw the box with the keys for the cars right there. The door was open, soon as I saw the door was unlocked I knew something was going on... I started counting, how many cars are missing, and where are the cars at?" he said. "Soon as I opened the door, I saw all the damage, the glass was broken and the office door was open."

According to Ruhit, there were at least four cars taken, but that wasn't the only thing that was missing from the dealership.

"We had a gun inside, it was my brother's gun. That was my whole savings that they took, I've worked very hard over the last 5 to 6 years to make this something."