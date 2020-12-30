South Holden Road Quick Buy robbed at gunpoint

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Quick Buy South Holden Road in Greensboro was robbed at gunpoint Tuesday evening, police said.
At around 6:00 p.m. on the 2200 block of South Holden Rd., a man entered the store with a handgun and took an undisclosed amount of money, Greensboro police said. The suspect then left on foot, GPD said.
No one was injured, officials said.
The suspect is described as a Black male wearing all black clothing, approximately 6 feet tall and of medium build.
There is no additional information at this time. The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.