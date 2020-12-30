x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Greensboro's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Greensboro, North Carolina | WFMYNEWS2.com

Crime

South Holden Road Quick Buy robbed at gunpoint

A man armed with a handgun entered the business and took an undisclosed amount of cash before leaving on foot.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Quick Buy South Holden Road in Greensboro was robbed at gunpoint Tuesday evening, police said.

At around 6:00 p.m. on the 2200 block of South Holden Rd., a man entered the store with a handgun and took an undisclosed amount of money, Greensboro police said. The suspect then left on foot, GPD said.

No one was injured, officials said.

The suspect is described as a Black male wearing all black clothing, approximately 6 feet tall and of medium build.

There is no additional information at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

Related Articles