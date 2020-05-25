Greensboro Student Mart robbed at gunpoint

Greensboro police said someone entered the Student Mart on Spring Garden Street and robbed it at gunpoint.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Someone robbed the Student Mart in Greensboro, police said.

It happened at 11 a.m. Monday on Spring Garden Street. The man walked into the store, showed a handgun, demanded products and money, Greensboro authorities said.

Investigators said the man was last seen leaving the store, but officials were not able to see which direction he went.

Police said the man wore a blue face mask, black hat and a black windbreaker suit during the robbery.

The investigation is ongoing, GPD said.

