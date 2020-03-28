GREENSBORO, N.C. — Three men were arrested after protesting outside an abortion clinic in Greensboro, Saturday morning.

According to the Greensboro Police Department, the men are from a religious group called Love Life near Charlotte.

Investigators say the men were attempting to speak with family members of people who were inside the clinic.

Police say all three men were charged with Resist, Delay and Obstruction of a Governmental Official.

The three men and a fourth person were also cited for violating the stay-at-home order which counts as a second-class misdemeanor, according to Greensboro Police.

The men are said by Police to be the first persons in the area charged for violating the stay-at-home order.

If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at: (336) 373-1000.

