'Too Tall Bandit' responsible for 16 bank robberies in NC, SC and TN strikes again

FBI Charlotte says the same man has been robbing banks for more than a decade and are asking for help to track him down.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Authorities have nicknamed him the 'Too Tall Bandit' and they say he's struck again in North Carolina. FBI Agents say the suspect most recently robbed the United Community Bank in Etowah, North Carolina on Nov. 27.

The FBI says the same man has robbed 15 other banks in North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee in the past 10 years.

The 'Too Tall Bandit' is described by authorities as a white man about 40 years old. They say he's somewhere between six feet two inches and six feet six inches tall and between 210 to 250 pounds.

He's known to speak in a deep voice and walks with a limp affecting his right leg.

Authorities say there are some similarities in all the robberies he's responsible for. Agents say he is always heavily disguised with a mask, coat and gloves and he's always armed with a black handgun. He's been known to jump over the teller's counter during robberies as well.

Many of the suspect's robberies have taken place in November over the past decade. A complete list of those robbery locations and dates is below.

The 'Too Tall Bandit' is responsible for robberies in Arden, Asheville, Concord and Brevard, North Carolina, according to authorities.

Authorities have also linked the same suspect to at least one bank robbery in South Carolina and at least ten robberies in Tennessee.

The FBI is asking the public to help identify the suspect and is offering a reward of up to $15,000.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-CALL-FBI. That number is 1-800-225-5324.

Below is a list of all the robberies the FBI says the same suspect is responsible for since 2009: