Two 14-year-old boys shot, one killed following drive-by shooting in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two 14-year-old boys were shot in Winston-Salem Saturday morning. One died and the medical status of the other is unknown at this time according to police.

The Winston-Salem Police Department said they responded to Utah Drive in reference to the shooting.

Once on the scene, they found the two boys who had been shot. One of the boys died at the scene. The other was taken to a local hospital by ambulance where medical staff began emergency surgery. His medical status is unknown at the moment according to police.

Investigators learned from witnesses that a vehicle drove through the area and began firing towards the two boys, and other people. Witnesses described multiple rounds being fired and investigators found several fired shell casings in the area to confirm those statements.

According to police, the investigation is still very active so no other information will be released at this time.