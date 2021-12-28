UPS heist leaves driver tied up in back of trailer, police say

Police believe this specific driver was targeted.

ATLANTA — A UPS driver was held at gunpoint, tied up and left in the back of a trailer Tuesday morning, according to Atlanta Police.

Officers were dispatched to Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway Northwest and Bankhead Court Northwest for a report of a victim, according to an APD release.

The driver traveling in an 18-wheeler tractor-trailer when he was stopped at a red light around 3:30 a.m. A person hopped inside the cab of the vehicle and forced him to drive to the Bankhead Courts apartment complex in Atlanta at gunpoint, police said.

"Once they pulled off the road the suspect was able to get the driver out of the truck," Sgt. Jarius Daugherty with APD said.

Once the driver arrived at the complex, suspects loaded packages from the UPS truck into their own vehicle, tied the victim's hands and took off, police said. Less than a quarter of the UPS truck's packages are believed to have been stolen, according to investigators.

UPS was alerted the delivery was overdue so the company tracked it to the Bankhead Court area and found the driver, a news release said. Workers found the driver unharmed in the tractor-trailer hours later around 9:30 a.m.

UPS issued a statement following the incident, saying the UPS driver is now safe. The driver was not hurt, police said.

"We are thankful that our driver is safe," the statement read.