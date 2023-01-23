8 years & counting | The Guilford County Sheriff's Office increases reward in a High Point man's unsolved murder

Crime Stoppers is offering now $22,00 to anyone that can help them solve Vann Yates murder case. All tips are anonymous.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Guilford County Sheriff's Office hasn't given up on the unsolved murder of Vann Yates.

Eight years ago Yates was working with a landscaper in his backyard when two guys tried to rob him. Investigators said one of the suspects then shot him.

The reward for leads on the case just went up $3,000. WFMY News 2's Itinease Mcmiller spoke with a friend who's still looking for justice.

Losing a friend is already tough, but Joe Bostic said not getting closure or justice for their death is a different type of pain.

Bostic and Yates met in first grade and their bond only grew over the years

“It's just a real sadness I wish I could explain to whoever did this you took away a good guy's life,” Bostic said. “He was a pretty selfless guy. He was willing to do whatever he had to do to make things happen.”

Until the unthinkable happened in January 2015.

Bostic got a call that put him in a state of shock.

“A close friend of Vann's said Vann's gone,” Bostic said. “I’m like gone where? he said dead somebody murdered him. I said what!?"

The backyard of Yates' High Point home turned into a crime scene eight years ago when the 57-year-old was shot in the chest.



A sketch shows the two men police said approached Vann and his friend that day.

Unsolved 2015 Homicide: Vann Yates Reward: Up to $22,007.00 Eight years ago, on January 21, 2015, Vann Yates, age 57,... Posted by Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers, Inc on Monday, January 23, 2023

One of the suspects killed Yates while the other victim got away and called police.

“There have to be other people that were out there that know more,” Bostic said. “Nobody is talking.”

Guilford County Crime Stoppers is depending on the community to speak up.

“I don't know why but I just felt there would be some guy that says these are the facts here's the guy but we haven't gotten there,” Bostic said.

That's why crime stoppers are now offering a $22,007 reward in hopes someone with any information will come forward.

“This thing has been sitting doormat for a long time,” Bostic said. “It’s encouraging.”