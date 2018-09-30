BURLINGTON, NC (WFMY) -- A wanted man is now in custody at the Alamance County Jail after turning himself in to authorities Saturday.

James Anthony Corbett, 33, was wanted for the following which stemmed from an argument at a house of an acquaintance early Friday morning.

1 Count of 1st Degree Rape

1 Count of 1st Degree kidnapping

1 Count of Felony Assault inflicting serious bodily injury

1 Count of Assault on a Female

1 Count of Felony Larceny from a person

1 Count of Communicating threats

1 Count of Felony Possession of Cocaine

