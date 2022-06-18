Police investigating after shooting in Winston-Salem on I-40 near Clemmonsville Road

Investigators said the shooting happened right before 5 p.m. Saturday.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are investigating following a shooting on I-40 East near Clemmonsville Road.

A caller told 9-1-1 dispatchers a vehicle was shot into and had crashed. Police found the crashed vehicle after arriving to the scene.

The crashed vehicle had gunshot damage.

Investigators said the driver did not get shot and had minor injuries from the crash. The man was taken to the hospital.

If you have any information about the shooting, call Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.

