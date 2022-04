Winston-Salem police said a man was shot several times Friday and taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police said a man was shot multiple times on Carver School Road Friday.

Police officials said the man is in the hospital in critical condition. Carver School Road is closed between Theresa Avenue and Tracy Street.

This is a developing story. We will updates this story when more details become available.