Woman shot to death in High Point Thursday night

Police said a woman was shot on Qubein Avenue and later died from her injuries.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point police responded to a call about a person being shot on late Thursday night. They are still trying to find who pulled the trigger.

They found a woman suffering from gun shot wounds at her home on Qubein Avenue. She was taken to Baptist Hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

Police are still looking for more information about what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information about violent crime or illegal activity is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000.