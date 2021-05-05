Yadkin Co. detention officer charged with helping to smuggle narcotics into jail after forming relationship with inmate

Investigators said Wendy Kaye Nelson, a nighttime detention officer, was involved in an inappropriate personal relationship with an inmate.

YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. — A Yadkin County detention officer was involved with helping to smuggle narcotics into the jail, according to the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said Wendy Kaye Nelson, a nighttime detention officer, was involved in an inappropriate personal relationship with an inmate. They said she allowed the inmate to use a cellphone while incarcerated. They also said she helped two others in the delivery of contraband and narcotics hidden in property for the inmate, Christopher Cody Caudill.

Investigators also said illegal narcotics were mailed and sent to the Yadkin County Detention Center.

Investigators arrested the following as part of their investigations: Chadwick Taylor Essick, Johnathan Welborn Yarboro, Selena Rae Calhoun, Joseph Bryan Walker, Cody Ryan Parrish, Wendy Kaye Nelson, Edgar Owen Strickland, Scott Adam Strickland, Christopher Cody Caudill, Brandon Scott Tyrell Strickland and Bobby Lee Davis.

As a result of these investigations the following persons have been charged and a list of their charges are as follows:

Chadwick Taylor Essick, 29 years old of Boonville

1- Felony Counts, Possession with Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver Sch. III Controlled Substance (Buprenorphine)

2- Felony Counts, Sell/Deliver Sch. III Controlled Substance

2- Felony Counts, Provide a Controlled Substance to Inmate

2- Felony Counts, Conspiracy Sell/Deliver Sch. III Controlled Substance

Essick received a $10,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in court on 05/05/2021.

Jonathan Welborn Yarboro, 30 years old of Hamptonville

2- Felony Counts, Conspiracy Sell/Deliver Sch. III Controlled Substance (Buprenorphine)

2- Felony Counts, Attempted Possession Controlled Substance by Inmate Prison/Jail Premises

Yarboro is currently being held in the NC State Prison System for unrelated charges and will be served with these outstanding processes upon his release.

Selena Rae Calhoun, 44 years old of Yadkinville

1- Felony Count, Possession with Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver Sch. III Controlled Substance (Buprenorphine)

1- Felony Count, Sell/Deliver Sch. III Controlled Substance

1- Felony Count, Conspiracy Sell/Deliver Sch. III Controlled Substance

1- Felony Count, Provide a Controlled Substance to Inmate

Calhoun received a $10,000.00 unsecured bond and is scheduled to appear in court on 05/05/2021.

Joseph Bryan Walker, 43 years old of Yadkinville

1- Felony Count, Conspiracy Sell/Deliver Sch. III Controlled Substance (Buprenorphine)

1- Felony Count, Attempted Possession Controlled Substance by Inmate Prison/Jail Premises

Walker received a $3,500.00 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in court on 05/05/2021.

Cory Ryan Parrish, 36 years old of Hamptonville

1- Felony Count, Conspiracy Sell/Deliver Sch. III Controlled Substance (Buprenorphine)

1 Felony Count, Attempted Possession Controlled Substance by Inmate Prison/Jail Premises

Parrish received a $5,000.00 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in court on 5/5/2021.

Wendy Kaye Nelson, 44 years old of Boonville

1- Felony Count, Possession with Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver a Sch. I Controlled Substance (Synthetic Cannabinoid)

1- Felony Count, Possession Controlled Substance in Prison/Jail Premises

5- Felony Counts, Conspiracy Sell/Deliver Sch. I Controlled Substance

1- Felony Count, Sex Act with an Inmate by a Government/Private Institution Employee

1- Felony Count, Providing a Mobile Phone to an Inmate

1- Felony Count, Manufacture/Sell/Deliver Control Substance within 1000 feet of a School

Nelson received a $100,000.00 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in court on 05/18/2021.

Edgar Owen Strickland, 76 years old of Hamptonville

1- Felony Count, Possession with Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver a Sch. I Controlled Substance (Synthetic Cannabinoid)

3- Felony Counts, Conspiracy to Sell/Deliver Sch. I Controlled Substance

1- Felony Count, Maintain a Dwelling Place Controlled Substance

Strickland received a $40,000.00 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in court on 05/18/2021.

Scott Adam Strickland, 28 years old of Hamptonville

3- Felony Counts, Conspiracy to Sell/Deliver Sch. I Controlled Substance

1- Felony Count, Sell/Deliver Sch. I Controlled Substance

1- Felony Count, Possession with Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver Sch. I Controlled Substance (Synthetic Cannabinoid)

2- Felony Count, Manufacture/Sell/Deliver Control Substance within 1000 feet of a School

Strickland received a $15,000.00 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in court on 05/19/2021.

Christopher Cody Caudill, 33 years old of Hamptonville

5- Felony Counts, Conspiracy to Sell/Deliver Sch. I Controlled Substance (Synthetic Cannabinoid)

1- Felony Count, Attempted Possession Controlled Substance by Inmate Prison/Jail Premises

Brandon Scott Tyrell Prescott, 33 years old of Hamptonville

1- Felony Count, Conspiracy to Sell/Deliver Sch. I Controlled Substance (Synthetic Cannabinoid)

Prescott received a $10,000.00 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in court on 05/26/2021.

Bobby Lee Davis, 42 years old of Yadkinville

1- Felony Count, Conspiracy to Sell/Deliver Sch. I Controlled Substance (Synthetic Cannabinoid)