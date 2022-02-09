Gov. Cooper extends school volunteering policy

Governor Cooper announced Wednesday an extension of the policy, which allows state employees to use volunteer days to fill in at schools.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Leaders in North Carolina are working to help alleviate the staffing shortages at schools across the state.

“We want to keep students learning safely in the classroom and encourage state employees to serve as substitutes and volunteers and be able to keep any compensation they receive,” Gov. Cooper said. “This extension gives school districts more time to bring in volunteers and gives our generous state employees more opportunities to lend their talents to their local schools.”

They would be able to work as substitute teachers, bus drivers, cafeteria staff, and other needed roles.