Greensboro accepting parking fines paid in school supplies

GREENSBORO, N.C. — If you have a parking ticket, you can pay the price in school supplies.

The City of Greensboro is accepting new and unwrapped school supplies or a cash donation to the Guilford Education Alliance (GEA) Teacher Supply Warehouse as payment for parking ticket fines issued now through September 30.

Donations must be made within 30 days of the infraction. Handicapped parking violations are not included in this program.

All supplies must be brought to the Greensboro Parking Office, located on the UG Level of the Melvin Municipal Office Building on 300 West Washington Street.

A cash donation may be made directly to the Warehouse online, here.

Citation holders must show a receipt to verify the donation or the value of the school supplies, which must be equal to or greater than the fine.

This is the third year the City of Greensboro has partnered with GEA to support local teachers. The past two campaigns raised $3,100 in donations.

The Teacher Supply Warehouse allows Guilford County School teachers to shop for items at no cost up to four times a year.

