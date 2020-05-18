GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Guilford County Schools announced Wanda Edwards, its current director of communications was named to the board of North Carolina School Public Relations Association (NCSPRA) Monday.

The school district said Edwards will assume the position June 1 and has more than 30 years of communications experience.

“Since joining the district in 2015, Edwards has led communications efforts involving the search for and installment of a new superintendent, district reorganization, a tornado that destroyed three elementary schools, and a facilities study that indicates more than $2 billion in need,” GCS said in a press release.

The school system said Edwards leads a staff of five employees, including specialists in media relations, communications and volunteers/partnerships, as well as a two-person team that produces and distributes content for a 24-hour television station and YouTube channel.

“Wanda is an outstanding communicator and an essential part of the district’s communication and leadership teams,” chief of staff Nora Carr said. “GCS is proud to have a representative of her caliber on the board of NCSPRA.”

Carr said Edwards will be an asset to the NCSPRA board and to the school public relations practitioners of North Carolina.

