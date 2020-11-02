GREENSBORO, N.C. — Monday, February 17 will be a make-up day for most Guilford County Schools students, the district announced.

Schools were closed last Friday, February 7 due to strong winds and flooding in the area.

Students who attend three of the four 20-day extended-year schools do not have to make-up the missed days. These schools include Allen Jay Middle, Johnson Street Global Studies and Washington Montessori. The day remains a mandated workday for teachers at these schools.

Brooks Global Studies students will attend school on the February 17 make-up day due to the school's late start in August, the district said in a release.

