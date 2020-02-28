GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Guilford County Schools music teacher resigned, and the school system is now conducting an investigation involving the safety of students in the former teacher’s classroom.

A group of parents who have children in the Guilford County Schools system said the now-former music teacher kicked and pushed their children. It allegedly happened Thursday morning at Cone Elementary, according to the parents.

Four moms have come forward with information after becoming upset about what their children told them happened in class.

WFMY News 2 discovered Guilford County Schools and the Greensboro Police Department are both looking into the allegations made by the parents.

One mother said the teacher forcefully tried to take her child’s jacket off of her and remove her shoes. Another mother said the teacher choked a student by grabbing the hood of his coat.

WFMY News 2 spoke with the students later Friday afternoon. They said this occurred following a movie.

"He said that we could all lay down, so everyone [did]," said one student, "And then he started kicking our feet to get us up. And then he grabbed me by my jacket and pulled me to get up."

WFMY News 2 decided not to name the music teacher at this time because no formal charges have been filed.

A public information request submitted by WFMY News 2 to Guilford County Schools the teacher has been working with the school system since August 2018. The document also revealed the teacher resigned on Friday.

Greensboro Police are in the process of investigating the allegations. No charges have been filed at this time.

WFMY News 2 spoke with the former teacher who denied the allegations against him.

Dr. Tony Watlington is the Chief of Schools for Guilford County Schools, and released the following statement:

“Any allegation involving the safety and well-being of our students is of the utmost importance. We share our parents’ concern about what occurred and are conducting an investigation. The individual is no longer employed by the district."

