GCS to cover fees for high school students enrolled in GTCC program

Guilford Tech Community College offers two Career and College Promise Pathways, College Transfer and Career/Technical Education Pathways.

CCP offers North Carolina high school students the chance to earn college credits at a community college campus. The program is tuition-free for high school juniors and seniors, with students covering books and student fees.

Students must have a cumulative GPA of 2.8.

GTCC will host an in-person information session for GCS students and families to get more information on the program Wednesday, May 10 at 6 p.m.

The session will be held at the Koury Hospitality Careers Center Auditorium in Jamestown.

The presentation will provide information about the dual enrollment program for high school students, along with information about the admissions process and qualifications for the program.

"Thanks to Guilford County Schools covering books and fees for its students enrolled in the program, families can save even more while students are earning credits toward a college transfer degree or a career technical diploma/degree," GTCC Director of K-12 partnerships, Linda Whitlow said.

Within the College Transfer Pathways, students can earn credits towards an associate degree in arts, science, fine arts, engineering, or nursing, with college credit transferable to all UNC System institutions and many of North Carolina's private colleges and universities.

The Career/Technical Education Pathway offers over 50 certificate and diploma programs, including fire protection technology, criminal justice, culinary arts, medical office administration, early childhood education, aviation, welding, and more.