WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — To honor high school seniors, the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school district is shining the spotlights floodlights on its 2020 senior class.

Tonight at 8:20 p.m., all Winston-Salem/Forsyth County High School football stadiums will turn on the stadium lights tonight at for 20 minutes. The school district is asking community members to participate by turning on porch lights at home as well.

“These students have missed so many special moments this year, moments they can never relive," said Mount Tabor Principal Ed Weiss, who came up with the idea, "When I heard this was happening in other parts of the country, tonight, I immediately knew I wanted to challenge our district to do something similar to honor this very special class of future leaders.”

Weiss said the floodlights are also meant to be a moment to honor our community’s first responders, spring sport student-athletes and others who have made sacrifices during this unprecedented pandemic.

School stadiums will not be open while the lights are on, but district leaders hope neighborhoods across the district will join in support.

