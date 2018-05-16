WASHINGTON -- It's one thing to earn a perfect score on one standardized test, but it's another thing to earn a perfect score of two standardized tests.

But that's exactly what upcoming senior Patricio Fraga-Errecart of Gonzaga College High School did! He scored a perfect 36 on the ACT and a perfect 1590 on the SAT.

According to the ACT, only 1700 students out of approximately two million earn a perfect score on the test.

Josh Silverman who founded Edge Ed, a test preparation service in Springfield, Va. said getting a perfect score on either test is extremely rare.

“I’ve been teaching the ACT and the SAT for ten years. A perfect score on either test is extremely rare because it’s not enough to know the material—you’ve got to perform at the very highest level under the most stressful circumstances most students have ever faced. To get a perfect score on both tests? That young man has ice water in his veins," Silverman said.

Patricio's mother, Gustavo Fraga, said her son has a 4.36 GPA at Gonzaga and participates in charities, drama, sports and other student organizations.

Way to go, Patricio!

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users

© 2018 WUSA