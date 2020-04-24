RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina schools will close for the remainder of the year, Governor Roy Cooper announced Friday during a news conference alongside educational leaders.

Gov. Cooper announced remote learning will continue instead of in-person at schools.

"We don't make this decision lightly, but it's important to protect the health and safety of our students and our school staff," said Gov. Cooper.

Students started remote learning on March 23, after Gov. Cooper made the executive decision to close schools through an original date of May 15.

The State Board of Education adopted a statewide policy on Thursday that would mostly eliminate student letter grades for the semester. High school students will still have the option of getting traditional grades for the semester. Middle school students will be on a pass/fail system, and elementary students will not get grades.

Yesterday, Gov. Cooper extended the statewide stay home order through May 8. He also unveiled a three-phase plan for reopening North Carolina based on downward trends for coronavirus in the state.

FACTS NOT FEAR

Remember facts, not fear when talking about the coronavirus. You should take the same measures recommended by health leaders to prevent the spread of the flu and other viruses. That means washing your hands, avoiding touching your face, and covering coughs and sneezes.

RELATED: Facts Not Fear | What you need to know about the COVID-19 outbreak

WHERE YOU GET INFORMATION ABOUT THE CORONAVIRUS IS IMPORTANT

It is important to make sure the information you are getting about the coronavirus is coming directly from reliable sources like the CDC and NCDHHS. Be careful not to spread misinformation about coronavirus on social media.

For more information visit the CDC OR NCDHHS

NC CORONAVIRUS HOTLINE

The state also has a special hotline set up where you can call 2-1-1 or 866-462-3821 for more information on the coronavirus. You can also submit questions online at ncpoisoncontrol.org or select chat to talk with someone about the virus.

You can also text keyword VIRUS to WFMY News 2 at 336-379-5775 to find out more information.

