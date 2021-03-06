Northeast Guilford High senior doesn't let disability define her

Graduations continue for Guilford County Schools Seniors. Ansyln Wright suffers from a form of muscular dystrophy and lives by the motto, "trust the process."

GREENSBORO, N.C. — “Trust the process.”

That’s the motto Northeast Guilford High Senior Anslyn Wright lives by.

“Whether that’s your education, your personal life, whatever it may be. You’re always going to have a successful outcome as long as you just trust the process,” Wright said.

Wright is an active and outgoing student.

She participates in Girl Scouts, Future Business Leaders of America, and the Women’s Ministry at her church.

Saturday she will graduate with honors.

“I’m really excited, it’s been a long journey,” Wright said.

“I loved my time at Northeast. I feel like the staff they always encourage the students to be as successful as possible and want what’s best for us.”

The road to success hasn’t been easy.

Wright suffers from a form of muscular dystrophy.

The genetic disease confines her to a wheelchair and requires her to receive assistance from a full-time nurse.

“The disease has impacted my education because I have to figure out different ways to do certain things that just come naturally to most people,” Wright explained.

Despite her limitations, she said with the help of her family she’s managed to adapt to any situation.

“They always want the best for me,” Wright said.

“They do any and everything in their power to make sure that I’m successful.”

As she starts her new chapter, she said her goal is to continue to “trust the process” and be as independent as possible.