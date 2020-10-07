Bennett College to operate remotely for the fall semester

"We looked at dozens of scenarios and determined that there was no way for us to bring students back to campus and keep them safe from the pandemic.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — (Editor's Note: The attached video is from a previous story)

Bennett College has announced that it will operate remotely for the upcoming fall semester, the decision came via a release posted to the university's website on Friday.

"We did not come to this decision lightly. The Senior Leadership Team and Board of Directors reviewed the growing body of research showing that the COVID-19 pandemic has had a disproportionately negative impact on Black women. As a Black women’s college, we could not afford to put our students at risk. We were equally concerned about faculty and staff--many who are in demographic groups that are more likely to be at risk of negative outcomes from COVID-19"

The college said they looked at a lot of scenarios to make their decision, but they believe it was the right one to make given the situation.

"We looked at dozens of scenarios and determined that there was no way for us to bring students back to campus and keep them safe from the pandemic. When we weighed the benefits versus the costs, there was nothing that outweighed the value of the lives of members of our Bennett family."

The university says that while they will miss seeing everyone in person, the students will still get a great education!

"We will miss seeing each other in person, but students won’t miss out on a high-value education."