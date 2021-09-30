x
Rapper, actor Nick Cannon to pay off debt for NC HBCU students upon graduation

The three students are from North Carolina A&T University, Winston-Salem State University and Saint Augustine’s University.
Credit: Andy Kropa/Invision/AP
Talk show host Nick Cannon poses for a portrait on the set of "Nick Cannon" at Metropolitan Studios in New York on Sept. 16, 2021. His nationally syndicated daytime talk show premieres Sept. 27 on Fox Television Stations. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)

RALEIGH, Miss — Entertainer Nick Cannon says he will pay off the loan debt of three students attending historically black colleges in North Carolina upon their graduation.

The News & Observer of Raleigh reports the three students from Saint Augustine’s University, North Carolina A&T University, Winston-Salem State University were among the student guests on his syndicated talk show on Monday. 

Cannon then told the students their outstanding college debt would be paid upon their graduation through a scholarship in partnership with the United Negro College Fund and the Thurgood Marshall College Fund.

