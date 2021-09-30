Rapper, actor Nick Cannon to pay off debt for NC HBCU students upon graduation

The three students are from North Carolina A&T University, Winston-Salem State University and Saint Augustine’s University.

RALEIGH, Miss — Entertainer Nick Cannon says he will pay off the loan debt of three students attending historically black colleges in North Carolina upon their graduation.

The News & Observer of Raleigh reports the three students from Saint Augustine’s University, North Carolina A&T University, Winston-Salem State University were among the student guests on his syndicated talk show on Monday.