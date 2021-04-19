Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools announces plans for summer learning

Registration is open now and must be completed by April 30. Most of the learning opportunities will run from mid-June to the end of July.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools will offer several opportunities for learning this summer!

According to a release, "the programs will be available for students entering kindergarten through 12th grade and are aligned with state and district goals for students whose learning has been negatively affected by COVID-19."

The six-week in-person programs in accordance with NC House Bill 82, will be officered to every family, but it's up to them to choose to take advantage of them, WS/FCS said.

“Each program has been designed to produce positive student outcomes academically, socially, physically, and emotionally,” said Cheryl Wright, Manager of WS/FCS Summer & After-School Programs.

“We have programs that will help students achieve standards in core academic subjects such as reading, math, and science. There are also enrichment programs that supplement regular academic programs, ignite excitement and passion for learning, and provide social-emotional and physical fitness activities.”

Registration is open now and must be completed by April 30. A complete list of summer learning opportunities can be found here.