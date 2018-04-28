Vietnam Vet Pays $30K Of His Own Money To Bring Fallen Brothers Home

Retired Marine Corps Sgt. Glenn Prentice serves as History Flight’s vice president. He returned to Tarawa in March for his 20th trip to the island.
Prentice was back on the remote atoll to oversee the transfer of a full skeleton and bone fragments found by History Flight to the U.S. government. The Marine Corps sent a long-range C-20 aircraft to retrieve the remains, flying them to Hawaii and then to Dover Air Force Base for DNA testing.
But after the detachment of Marines loaded two flag-draped caskets into the aircraft, the financial cost of the homecoming slowly became apparent.
Bank records show Prentice spent $30,000 to fund History Flight’s operations from November 2017 – March 2018, money that largely came from Prentice’s own V.A. disability payments.
Records indicate the Department of Veterans Affairs sends the retired Marine Corps sergeant close to $39,000 annually. Prentice described the payments as normally used to treat PTSD from Vietnam and other combat injuries.
“It was money I simply needed to divert to History Flight, right now,” Prentice said in an interview. “Our employees weren’t getting paid, some people missed their house payments, and of course, the excavation work stopped.”
A review of public records and data compiled on GovTribe, a website for government contract analysis, shows History Flight experienced at least three gaps in federal funding since September 2015.
It was a trickle-down effect, after the arm of the Pentagon known as the Defense POW / MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) saw its budget cut from 2015 until April of this year.
In a June 2017 interview, the agency’s top official said the defense sequester immediately impacted DPAA, with funding falling from $127 million in 2015 to $112 in 2017.
“We took a dip of about 35 percent of our operations, we had to cut,” said Col. Fern Sumpter Winbush, then serving as acting director of DPAA until September 2017. “That was just the reality.”
The cuts also limited federal dollars sent to Tarawa, at a time when recoveries on the island began to show the most promise of any location overseas.
Defense data show Tarawa returned 32 sets of identified American remains in fiscal year 2017, followed by 27 returned from North Korea and 15 from South Korea.
Nine sets of remains came from areas involved in the Vietnam War, including Laos and Cambodia.