11-year-old Davon McNeal was hit by a stray bullet while grabbing a phone charger before heading to a family cookout on the Fourth of July.

WASHINGTON — 11-year-old Davon McNeal’s grandfather says he running into a building in Southeast last night to grab a charger on the way to a community cookout.

That’s when he says gunshots rang out – and his 11-year-old grandson fell to the ground.

The shooting happened in the 1400 block of Ceder Street, Southeast, around 9:20 p.m. and the boy was hit after a group of five fired shots in his direction, according to DC Police.

He was pronounced dead after being taken to the hospital, police said.

DC Police Chief Peter Newsham was on scene and answered questions on the DC Police Department's Twitter page via Periscope. The reason for the shooting is not known. It is also not known if there are suspects that police have identified for this shooting.

Davon's grandfather, John Ayala, is the Chief of Police for Archangel Special Police, who help provide mobile control and security services around the DMV.

He spoke to WUSA9 about the horrifying moment he discovered Davon was killed, saying that Davon was getting out of a car to grab a charger when the shots were fired.

"He was just getting out of a car to go get a charger to charge his phone while he was going to a cookout, that's it," Ayala said. "And when he stepped out the car, the shots rang and he fell to the ground. The mother thought that he was ducking to not get hit and came to find out he had got shot."

Ayala said that Davon's mother is highly involved in the community, constantly working with DC City Council and activism groups to help end violence. She organizes donations, hosts events and has cookouts to spread the word in the community against the very street violence that impacted Davon.

"11-year-old son is right on the side seeing that stuff, getting that role model, you know, and that was what we need in the black community," Ayala said, describing the close relationship between Davon and his mom.

Ayala describes his grandson as an outgoing kid who loved playing sports, especially football. He was an active participant in a variety of youth leagues and had big dreams of one day making it to the NFL.

"His dream was to get into the NFL, because the being a VIP on his team, and knowing that he likes that sport, this is what he was going to. So, this is another kid that's not out there, causing problems, and not doing anything negative," Ayala said. "He got good grades in school, he doing sports, and all of a sudden he tragically shot down in a community where he should not have been shot.”

But his grandfather said Davon was just as moved by that community outreach his mom participated in, by her side and being exposed to activism at an early age.

"He is not just going out playing sports, but he was at his mother’s side trying to do something positive in the community. So you got a woman that doing some positive every day getting donations which she could be out doing anything else and she's fighting against violence, and then it hits home with her own son is shot and killed. And again, it wasn't for him. He just was at the wrong place at the wrong time, but it's still a tragedy.”

Fighting for justice -- not just for Davon, but to all those who lose their lives to gun violence -- is important to Ayala, who said he is just going to continuing speaking out and wants action.

"I have to keep pushing the message on. I have to talk to people. I have to do this every day as a Guardian Angel, as a black man, and also being part of my ARC Angels special police in DC," he said.

He says his grandson isn’t the first child in DC to be shot and killed by being at the wrong place at the wrong time.

And he says he won’t be the last.

"It’s not gonna stop with him [Davon]... there's going be another young kid that's going be shot and killed if we don't get out here and try to put a dent in it, or stop it completely," he continued.

"He was with his mother, going to do a positive cookout for the community. And just in a matter of seconds stepping out to get the charger he was shot."

Now, DC Police are offering an award of up to $25,000 to anyone who can provide information that leads to the arrest of the person responsible for shooting McNeal. On Friday night, Mayor Muriel Bowser also tweeted her condolences to the family of McNeal, urging the public for their help.