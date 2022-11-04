x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
2 Your Well Being

2 Your Well-Being: Time to clean out your medicine cabinet

Placing prescriptions into a designated dropbox keeps medications away from people who retrieve them from the trash to sell on the street or use themselves.

More Videos

GREENSBORO, N.C. — When's the last time you looked in your medicine cabinet? Odds are it's been a while. In today's 2 Your Well-Being, our expert is Dr. Ashley East, the Clinical Pharmacy Coordinator at Cone Health Community Pharmacy at MedCenter Greensboro shows us what to get rid of and what to keep. 

Dispose of old medicine

Placing prescriptions into a designated dropbox keeps medications out of our water supply and out of the hands of people who retrieve them from the trash to sell on the street or use themselves.

It also protects your family members from misusing drugs that can be dangerous or even deadly. Many teens abusing prescription drugs get them from their home medicine cabinets.

Do drop 

  • Expired or unused medications
  • Over the counter medications
  • Medication samples
  • Pet medications
  • Medicated ointments and lotions
  • Liquid Medications (Liquids cannot be accepted at the Greensboro Police Department drop boxes)
  • Remove all personal information and place items in a sealed baggie before placing them in the dropbox.

Don't drop

  • Needles/Lancets/Syringes
  • Thermometers
  • IV Bags
  • Bloody or infectious Waste
  • Hydrogen peroxide
  • Empty containers
  • Personal care products

More Videos

Dropbox locations

Alamance County

  • Alamance County Sheriff’s Office
    109 South Maple Street, Graham
    24 Hours a Day / 7 Days a Week

  • Burlington Police Department
    267 West Front Street, Burlington
    Mon. - Fri. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

  • Elon University Campus Safety and Police Department
    416 North Williamson Avenue, Elon
    Mon. - Sun. 5 a.m. - 7 p.m.

  • Mebane Police Department
    116 West Center Street Mebane
    Mon. - Fri. 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

  • Outpatient Pharmacy at Alamance Regional
    1238 Huffman Mill Road
    Grand Oaks Center
    Burlington, NC 27215
    Mon. - Fri. 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m

Guilford County

  • Bennett’s Pharmacy
    (1st floor in Wendover Medical Center)
    301 Wendover Avenue East #115
    Greensboro, NC 27401

  • Community Health and Wellness Pharmacy
    201 Wendover Ave East
    Greensboro, NC 27401

  • Greensboro Police Department (Downtown)
    100 Police Plaza Greensboro
    24 Hours a Day / 7 Days a Week

  • Greensboro Police Department
    300 Swing Road
    Greensboro, NC
    Mon. - Fri. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

  • Greensboro Police Department
    1106 Maple Street
    Greensboro, NC
    Mon. - Fri. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

  • Guilford County Sheriff's Office
    District 1 Office
    7506 Summerfield Road
    Summerfield, NC
    Mon. - Fri. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

  • Guilford County Sheriff's Office
    District 2 Office in Stoney Creek
    6307-B Burlington Road
    Whitsett, NC
    Mon. - Fri. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

  • High Point Police Department
    1009 Leonard Avenue
    High Point, NC
    Open 24/7

  • Outpatient Pharmacy at MedCenter High Point
    2630 Willard Dairy Road
    1st Floor
    High Point, NC 27265
    Mon. - Fri. 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m

  • Outpatient Pharmacy at Moses Cone
    1131-D Church Street
    Greensboro, NC 27401
    Mon. - Fri. 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Outpatient Pharmacy at Wesley Long
    515 North Elam Avenue
    Greensboro, NC 27403
    Mon. - Fri. 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Randolph County

  • Randolph County Sheriff’s Dept.
    727 McDowell Road
    Asheboro, NC 27205

  • Randleman Police Department
    101 Hilliary Street
    Randleman, NC 27317

  • Archdale Police Dept.
    305 Balfour Drive
    Archdale, NC 27263

Rockingham County

  • Eden Police Department
    308 East Stadium Drive
    Eden, NC 27288

  • Madison Police Department
    310 Carter Street
    Madison, NC 27025

  • Reidsville Police Department
    220 West Morehead Street
    Reidsville, NC 27320

  • Rockingham County Sherriff’s Dept.
    170 NC Hwy 65
    Reidsville, NC 27320

Related Articles