2 Your Well-Being: Time to clean out your medicine cabinet

GREENSBORO, N.C. — When's the last time you looked in your medicine cabinet? Odds are it's been a while. In today's 2 Your Well-Being, our expert is Dr. Ashley East, the Clinical Pharmacy Coordinator at Cone Health Community Pharmacy at MedCenter Greensboro shows us what to get rid of and what to keep.

Dispose of old medicine

Placing prescriptions into a designated dropbox keeps medications out of our water supply and out of the hands of people who retrieve them from the trash to sell on the street or use themselves.

It also protects your family members from misusing drugs that can be dangerous or even deadly. Many teens abusing prescription drugs get them from their home medicine cabinets.

Do drop

Expired or unused medications

Over the counter medications

Medication samples

Pet medications

Medicated ointments and lotions

Liquid Medications (Liquids cannot be accepted at the Greensboro Police Department drop boxes)

Remove all personal information and place items in a sealed baggie before placing them in the dropbox.

Don't drop

Needles/Lancets/Syringes

Thermometers

IV Bags

Bloody or infectious Waste

Hydrogen peroxide

Empty containers

Personal care products

Alamance County

Alamance County Sheriff’s Office

109 South Maple Street, Graham

24 Hours a Day / 7 Days a Week

Burlington Police Department

267 West Front Street, Burlington

Mon. - Fri. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Elon University Campus Safety and Police Department

416 North Williamson Avenue, Elon

Mon. - Sun. 5 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Mebane Police Department

116 West Center Street Mebane

Mon. - Fri. 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Outpatient Pharmacy at Alamance Regional

1238 Huffman Mill Road

Grand Oaks Center

Burlington, NC 27215

Mon. - Fri. 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m

Guilford County

Bennett’s Pharmacy

(1st floor in Wendover Medical Center)

301 Wendover Avenue East #115

Greensboro, NC 27401

Community Health and Wellness Pharmacy

201 Wendover Ave East

Greensboro, NC 27401

Greensboro Police Department (Downtown)

100 Police Plaza Greensboro

24 Hours a Day / 7 Days a Week

300 Swing Road

Greensboro, NC

Mon. - Fri. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Greensboro Police Department

1106 Maple Street

Greensboro, NC

Mon. - Fri. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Guilford County Sheriff's Office

District 1 Office

7506 Summerfield Road

Summerfield, NC

Mon. - Fri. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Guilford County Sheriff's Office

District 2 Office in Stoney Creek

6307-B Burlington Road

Whitsett, NC

Mon. - Fri. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

High Point Police Department

1009 Leonard Avenue

High Point, NC

Open 24/7

Outpatient Pharmacy at MedCenter High Point

2630 Willard Dairy Road

1st Floor

High Point, NC 27265

Mon. - Fri. 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m

Outpatient Pharmacy at Moses Cone

1131-D Church Street

Greensboro, NC 27401

Mon. - Fri. 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

515 North Elam Avenue

Greensboro, NC 27403

Mon. - Fri. 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Randolph County

Randolph County Sheriff’s Dept.

727 McDowell Road

Asheboro, NC 27205

Randleman Police Department

101 Hilliary Street

Randleman, NC 27317

Archdale Police Dept.

305 Balfour Drive

Archdale, NC 27263

Rockingham County