2 Your Well-Being: Time to clean out your medicine cabinet

GREENSBORO, N.C. — When's the last time you looked in your medicine cabinet? Odds are it's been a while. In today's 2 Your Well-Being, our expert is Dr. Ashley East, the Clinical Pharmacy Coordinator at Cone Health Community Pharmacy at MedCenter Greensboro shows us what to get rid of and what to keep.
Dispose of old medicine
Placing prescriptions into a designated dropbox keeps medications out of our water supply and out of the hands of people who retrieve them from the trash to sell on the street or use themselves.
It also protects your family members from misusing drugs that can be dangerous or even deadly. Many teens abusing prescription drugs get them from their home medicine cabinets.
Do drop
- Expired or unused medications
- Over the counter medications
- Medication samples
- Pet medications
- Medicated ointments and lotions
- Liquid Medications (Liquids cannot be accepted at the Greensboro Police Department drop boxes)
- Remove all personal information and place items in a sealed baggie before placing them in the dropbox.
Don't drop
- Needles/Lancets/Syringes
- Thermometers
- IV Bags
- Bloody or infectious Waste
- Hydrogen peroxide
- Empty containers
- Personal care products
Alamance County
Alamance County Sheriff’s Office
109 South Maple Street, Graham
24 Hours a Day / 7 Days a Week
Burlington Police Department
267 West Front Street, Burlington
Mon. - Fri. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Elon University Campus Safety and Police Department
416 North Williamson Avenue, Elon
Mon. - Sun. 5 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Mebane Police Department
116 West Center Street Mebane
Mon. - Fri. 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Outpatient Pharmacy at Alamance Regional
1238 Huffman Mill Road
Grand Oaks Center
Burlington, NC 27215
Mon. - Fri. 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m
Guilford County
Bennett’s Pharmacy
(1st floor in Wendover Medical Center)
301 Wendover Avenue East #115
Greensboro, NC 27401
Community Health and Wellness Pharmacy
201 Wendover Ave East
Greensboro, NC 27401
- Greensboro Police Department (Downtown)
100 Police Plaza Greensboro
24 Hours a Day / 7 Days a Week
Greensboro Police Department
300 Swing Road
Greensboro, NC
Mon. - Fri. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Greensboro Police Department
1106 Maple Street
Greensboro, NC
Mon. - Fri. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Guilford County Sheriff's Office
District 1 Office
7506 Summerfield Road
Summerfield, NC
Mon. - Fri. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Guilford County Sheriff's Office
District 2 Office in Stoney Creek
6307-B Burlington Road
Whitsett, NC
Mon. - Fri. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
High Point Police Department
1009 Leonard Avenue
High Point, NC
Open 24/7
Outpatient Pharmacy at MedCenter High Point
2630 Willard Dairy Road
1st Floor
High Point, NC 27265
Mon. - Fri. 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m
- Outpatient Pharmacy at Moses Cone
1131-D Church Street
Greensboro, NC 27401
Mon. - Fri. 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Outpatient Pharmacy at Wesley Long
515 North Elam Avenue
Greensboro, NC 27403
Mon. - Fri. 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Randolph County
Randolph County Sheriff’s Dept.
727 McDowell Road
Asheboro, NC 27205
Randleman Police Department
101 Hilliary Street
Randleman, NC 27317
Archdale Police Dept.
305 Balfour Drive
Archdale, NC 27263
Rockingham County
Eden Police Department
308 East Stadium Drive
Eden, NC 27288
Madison Police Department
310 Carter Street
Madison, NC 27025
Reidsville Police Department
220 West Morehead Street
Reidsville, NC 27320
Rockingham County Sherriff’s Dept.
170 NC Hwy 65
Reidsville, NC 27320