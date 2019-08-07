GREENSBORO, N.C. — Parkinson's is a disease has an unknown cause and the symptoms vary from person to person. There is no cure--but--a Parkinson's diagnosis is not a death sentence. Knowing more about Parkinson's is key.

The Parkinson's foundation says approximately 60,000 Americans are diagnosed with Parkinson's each year. People with Parkinson's can have a good quality of life and Cone Health is helping with that here in the triad.

Jessica Thomas is a licensed clinical social worker with LeBauer Neurology.

She said if you do have Parkinson's disease is to make sure you have a good healthcare team. She said exercise is important, as well as being social and medication compliance.

Parkinson's Education Symposium can help people here in the triad get the help and resources they need.

Friday, July 12, 8:45 am – 12:30 pm

Well Spring

4100 Well Spring Drive

Greensboro, NC

Topics Covered

Updates in Parkinson’s Disease.

Finding & Using the Power in You to Live Well with PD.

Powerful Tools for Parkinson’s Caregivers.

New, Innovative & Therapeutic Programs for Parkinson’s Patients! (no more details as this is a surprise!!)

Powering Together as a Community for Parkinson's.

Register online by clicking here or by calling: (336) 832-3060 by noon on July 11.