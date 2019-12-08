GREENSBORO, N.C. — Fall is just around the corner and soon roads will be filled up with runners racing in 5k races across the Triad.

One of those fall races is the Women's Only 5K walk and run put on by Cone Health and sponsored in part by WFMY News 2.

The race is on Saturday October 5th, at the Women's Hospital here in Greensboro.

Proceeds from the race benefit the Cone Health Mammography Scholarship Fund and the Alight Program.

Before you run, you'll want to train and be ready to train.

Dr. Michael Rigby with LeBauer Sports Medicine shared some tips so you can run that first 5K and feel good at the finish line.