Doctor discusses importance of early lung cancer detection | 2 Your Well-Being

A Cone Health doctor shares the warning signs of lung cancer.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — November is lung cancer awareness month. We were joined by Dr. Mohamed Mohamed on 2 Your Well-Being to talk about the importance of early detection, who is at risk and more. Dr. Mohamed is a thoracic medical oncologist with the Cone Health Cancer Center and an expert in the lung cancer field.

Who is at risk?

Dr. Mohamed said everyone is at risk for lung cancer. Lung cancer has largely been connected to smokers, but Dr. Mohamed said more non-smokers are presenting with the disease.

He said 80 percent of people diagnosed with lung cancer are current smokers, and 60 percent of those diagnosed are former smokers, or never smoked at all.

"Lung cancer can affect anyone, can happen in anyone regardless of age and regardless of the smoking status," said Dr. Mohamed.

He said non-smokers can get lung cancer through many factors, including second-hand smoke exposure, radon exposure and air pollution

What are the signs?

Dr. Mohamed said signs of lung cancer can include:

Breathing issues like shortness of breath

Coughing blood

Chest pain

Weight loss

Fatigue

Who can be screened?

Dr. Mohamed said anyone between the ages of 50 and 80 who smoked a pack a day for the last 20 years, or two packs a day for the last 10 years and is still smoking or quit smoking within the last 15 years is eligible for screening.

He says younger people, especially women, who have symptoms that persisted should insist on getting some imaging studies to make sure they don't have lung cancer.

Ways to prevent lung cancer

While there isn't a way to completely prevent lung cancer, Dr. Mohamed said there are ways to lower your risk.