Stay connected with your health through MyChart

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Gone are the days where talking to your doctor only happened in a doctor's office.

Cone Health uses the MyChart service to allow you to monitor your health through a simple website or app.

MyChart offers services like allowing your to communicate with your doctor from the comfort of your home.

It also lets you access your test results, request prescription refills and manage your appointments.

Dr. Jeetu Nanda, Chief Medical Information Officer with Cone Health says the service is for everyone, even if you are not tech savvy.