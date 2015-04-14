Black women dying at a higher rate during pregnancy

In observance of Black Maternal Health Week, Guilford County is hosting a Black Maternal and Infant Health Conference on April 14-15.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Reports show Black women in America are three times more likely to die from pregnancy-related complications than White women. In observance of Black Maternal Health Week, Guilford County is hosting a Black Maternal and Infant Health Conference on April 14-15.

The two-day program will explore the impacts of public health policy and interventions on Black Maternal Health in North Carolina. Organizers said the conference is the first of its kind in the state.

“We've made incredible advancements in healthcare, knowing that infant death rates have plummeted since the 19th century, but the disparity between Black and White infant deaths is actually greater today than it was under Antebellum slavery,” Organizer Deena Hayes-Greene said. “Our concern is that people aren't asking why?"

The conference will feature various workshops and panelists, including speakers who were in the documentary Aftershock. The documentary tells the story of Black women who died due to childbirth complications and the community's response to their deaths.

Coordinators said a goal of the conference is to provide a space for collaboration while addressing one of the country's most pervasive public health issues.

“While the disparity shows up in the African American community or population, White babies are still dying, just not at the same rate,” Organizer Monica Walker said. “So, we have an issue that needs to be addressed so that ultimately we can say we've brought the numbers down for all mothers and all babies."

The conference will be held this April 14 from 12 pm-8:30 pm and April 15 from 9 am-4 pm at The Conference Center at Guilford Technical Community College.