CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Mecklenburg County Health Department reports a Mecklenburg County restaurant worker has tested positive for Hepatitis A.

Mecklenburg County Health Director Gibbie Harris said the affected person handled food at Village Tavern on Congress Street in Charlotte. Harris said anyone who ate at Village Tavern on Oct. 30 needs a Hepatitis A vaccination. Free vaccinations will be offered to who went to the restaurant that day.

Patrons who ate at Village Tavern in Charlotte on Oct. 30 could have been exposed to hepatitis A and should receive a vaccination ASAP. Public Health is offering free vaccination clinics today (Nov. 8) - Nov. 13 » https://t.co/6Z3rLEUjfd pic.twitter.com/mSUohVLwG7 — Mecklenburg County (@MeckCounty) November 8, 2018

Back in June, hundreds of customers who ate at a Charlotte Hardee's had to get Hepatitis A shots after an outbreak was discovered there.

© 2018 WCNC