Check your colon: Black patients more likely to need emergency surgery

Doctors with Novant Health say this issue is not simply genetics, but access to care. The Novant Health Foundation has a grant to help provide free screenings.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Colon Cancer is the second most common cause of cancer deaths in the U.S. when numbers for men and women are combined. That’s according to the American Cancer Society.

Dr. David Hiller is a colorectal surgeon with Novant Health. He said there are several factors that eventually cause some patients to undergo emergency surgery for colorectal cancer.

“What we see is that it is hard for people to have access to care, to get colonoscopies when they’re recommended,” Dr. Hiller said. “Sometimes it can be misleading information, to get colonoscopies when they’re recommended. Sometimes it can be misleading information or thinking it’s just hemorrhoids this bleeding I’m seeing. Or I’ll get to the doctor but then you don’t.”

A recent study in the Annals of Surgery found Black patients are more likely to get emergency colorectal cancer surgery than other races and ethnicities. Dr. Hiller said the research found the disparity was not simply genetics.

“When they broke that down further, they also saw similar differences in insurance status and access to care,” Dr. Hiller said. “In their results, in their conclusion, they postulated that this is probably an access to care issue and how can we improve that. This is kind of backed up in older studies that have shown the same thing.”

Dr. Hiller said there are several Triad groups including Novant Health working to break down barriers to getting colorectal screenings. A tool that can be the difference between life and death.

“The Novant Health Foundation has a grant right now to provide free colonoscopies to patients who are in need for this exact reason,” Dr. Hiller said. “We’ve been able to provide a lot of good services and help get people screened. Help make sure that people are getting to the doctor, that follow up and getting good information.”

Dr. Hiller said there are more ways others can help provide more access to screenings. This includes the "Get Your Rear in Gear" 5K which will happen on March 25 at Jamison Park In Winston-Salem. He said last year the race raised over $70,000 for screening, education, and prevention in Triad communities.