GREENSBORO, N.C. — The YMCA Short Course National Championship scheduled for later this month at the Greensboro Aquatic Center has been canceled due to coronavirus concerns.

The event was expected to bring thousands of people to Greensboro.

The YMCA Short Course National Championship was scheduled for March 30 through April 3.

The decision came from the YMCA and not the Greensboro Aquatic Center.

The YMCA of the USA released the following statement Tuesday:

"YMCA of the USA (Y-USA) is committed to the safety and wellbeing of all attendees at our competitive events. As such, we have been monitoring the recent spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) as it relates to all attendees at our upcoming YMCA Short Course National Championship to take place at Greensboro Aquatic Center (GAC) March 30-April 3, 2020 and YMCA Diving National Championship to take place at Rosen YMCA Aquatic Center in Orlando April 2-5, 2020.

"Out of an abundance of caution, YMCA Short Course National and YMCA Diving National Championships have been canceled. Y-USA has made this decision in order to reduce the risk to all athletes, coaches and families. We did not make this decision in haste, and we know that this news will be disappointing to you."

