GREENSBORO, N.C. — According to Danna Robinson, Communications Manager at Harris Teeter, three Harris Teeter associates who work in the Greensboro Distribution Center have tested positive for COVID-19.

Harris Teeter says the associates are now under the care of a physician.

"Upon learning of each case, we worked closely with local and state regulatory agencies, followed all sanitation and cleaning procedures, and communicated with and supported our valued Warehouse team. We will continue to follow guidance from local, state and federal agencies, including the CDC and other health organizations."

In addition, Harris Teeter has also taken the following steps over the last several weeks in support of associate and customer well-being and safety:

Announced limited store customer capacity

Established designated Senior Hours for shoppers age 60 and over as well as other vulnerable shoppers each Monday and Thursday from 6 to 8 am

Deployed associate appreciation bonus and expanded emergency leave guidelines:

Deployed Associate Hero Bonus:

Enhanced our daily sanitation practices at all stores and distribution centers, including cleaning common touch-points and bringing in third-party cleaning companies to handle disinfectant-level cleaning

Conducted temperature checks at the beginning of each shift at the Distribution Center

We have distributed over 200,000 protective masks and gloves for associates with more on the way

We have installed plexiglass shields at check lanes, pharmacy customer service counters

Added floor decals to promote physical distancing at check lanes and service counters.

Placed signs in the stores and distribution centers promoting social distancing

Continued to expand pickup and delivery services.

Other Stories:

Homeschool parent of six kids gives advice for those struggling to balance work and learning

Two men arrested for break-ins in Guilford and Rockingham County

They were sleeping when a tree came crashing down onto their home. He survived. She did not.