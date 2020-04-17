GREENSBORO, N.C. — Susan Jones wasn’t exactly a big fan of her mom’s sewing when she was young. Rachel Davis would make most of Susan’s dresses, pants and shirts, “They were really good quality, so they never wore out,” said Jones.

Which for a kid is a bummer because you never get new clothes. The dress your mom made when you were in 9th grade still fits when you’re in 12th.

The past few years the former seamstress hasn’t been sewing at all. Now 91-years-old Davis is still active but her sewing days appeared over, “The sewing machine was pretty dusty,” said Davis.

Not used in about five years Davis recently pulled it out of the closet when her daughter asked for some help with a project. Jones is working with a grassroots organization to make masks for people across the country, “We’ve just been glad to do it, feel like we're contributing during this pandemic,” said Jones.

Davis had to have the sewing machine tuned up before she could start sewing but in the past few weeks the pair have churned out more than 100 masks, “I’m so thankful at my age that I’m able to be helpful,” said Davis.

The old sewing machine was purchased back in 1954. When Jones had the idea to make the masks, she figured her mom would want to help. The former seamstress spends about four hours a day sewing the masks, “It gives you a good feeling to be able to help someone that is not able to help themselves,” said Davis.

The masks have been donated to Triad trucking, a convenient store, some friends and a medical facility. At this point, the mother and daughter don’t plan on stopping anytime soon and hope to keep sewing masks until they run out of material or they are no longer needed.

RELATED: Designer face masks made here in the Triad

RELATED: How to properly wear face masks to prevent coronavirus spread

RELATED: VERIFY: Sanitize your cloth masks in the washing machine, not the microwave

RELATED: New app matches your mask, PPE donations to hospitals in most need

RELATED: 93-year-old quarantined woman's 'I need more beer' sign goes viral

RELATED: 91-yr-old woman makes up mother-daughter duo team making masks for those in need

RELATED: The material you should be using for your DIY face mask

RELATED: Here's how to make your own face mask if you don't have a sewing machine

FACTS NOT FEAR

Remember facts, not fear when talking about the coronavirus. You should take the same measures recommended by health leaders to prevent the spread of the flu and other viruses. That means washing your hands, avoiding touching your face, and covering coughs and sneezes.

RELATED: Facts Not Fear | What you need to know about the COVID-19 outbreak

WHERE YOU GET INFORMATION ABOUT THE CORONAVIRUS IS IMPORTANT

It is important to make sure the information you are getting about the coronavirus is coming directly from reliable sources like the CDC and NCDHHS. Be careful not to spread misinformation about coronavirus on social media.

For more information visit the CDC OR NCDHHS

NC CORONAVIRUS HOTLINE

The state also has a special hotline set up where you can call 2-1-1 or 866-462-3821 for more information on the coronavirus. You can also submit questions online at ncpoisoncontrol.org or select chat to talk with someone about the virus.

You can also text keyword VIRUS to WFMY News 2 at 336-379-5775 to find out more information.

Stay connected to local, national and breaking news: Download the new WFMY News 2 app.

►Text the keyword APP to 336-379-5775

►DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

►DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE

►For the latest weather conditions and forecast text the keyword WEATHER to 336-379-5775

►For local news stories right to your phone text the keyword NEWS to 336-379-5775

►Need our Call for Action Team? Text keyword CFA to 336-379-5775

►For traffic alerts text the word TRAFFIC to 336-379-5775