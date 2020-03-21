GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Alamance County Health Department received notification of its second positive case of coronavirus Saturday.

The affected person is in isolation while awaiting test results. The patient will stay in isolation for the duration of illness, the department said.

“The person is doing well and complying with all control measures set forth by the Health Director. The individual has not traveled outside of North Carolina and has no known contact to a previous case,” the health department said in a news release.

The health department said everyone should take the following standard precautions to help protect themselves and others from this respiratory illness:

Wash hands frequently with soap and water and for at least 20 seconds each time

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands

Avoid close contact with people who are ill & stay at home if you are sick

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze o Do not reuse tissue after coughing, sneezing, or blowing your nose o Clean and disinfect surfaces that are frequently touched

Have a plan in case you need to miss work or other responsibilities due to personal illness or to care for a sick family member

People older than 65 or who have chronic health conditions or with compromised immune systems are at highest risk of severe illness from the virus and are advised to avoid large gatherings

FACTS NOT FEAR

Remember facts, not fear, when talking about the coronavirus. You should take the same measures recommended by health leaders to prevent the spread of the flu and other viruses. That means washing your hands, avoiding touching your face, and covering coughs and sneezes.

RELATED: Facts Not Fear | What you need to know about the COVID-19 outbreak

WHERE YOU GET INFORMATION ABOUT THE CORONAVIRUS IS IMPORTANT

It is important to make sure the information you are getting about the coronavirus is coming directly from reliable sources like the CDC and NCDHHS. Be careful not to spread misinformation about coronavirus on social media.

For more information visit the CDC OR NCDHHS.

NC CORONAVIRUS HOTLINE

The state also has a special hotline set up where you can call 866-462-3821 for more information on the coronavirus. You can also submit questions online at ncpoisoncontrol.org or select chat to talk with someone about the virus.

You can also text keyword VIRUS to WFMY News 2 at 336-379-5775 to find out more information.

