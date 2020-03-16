GREENSBORO, N.C. — Bennett College announced Monday all in-person classes will be held remotely for the remainder of the spring semester, and residence halls will close on March 23.

In a release, the college said these steps are proactive measures to ensure the health and safety of all students, faculty, and staff.

For the rest of the semester, students will continue classwork virtually through email and phone modalities to accommodate students who may not have access to technology.

Bennett faculty and staff said they will work with each student to establish procedures to complete their coursework.

No members of the Bennett College community have been diagnosed with COVID-19. There have also been no diagnoses in Guilford County.

Out of an abundance of caution, the campus will not re-open for the remainder of the semester, during this time all facilities will be cleaned and disinfected.

While the traditional commencement ceremony will not be held, Bennett plans to come up with and opportunity to give out degrees for graduating seniors.

Bennett has established an Emergency Call Center (ECC) to respond to calls regarding the current situation surrounding the COVID-19 impact on Bennett College. The EEC will be located in Black Hall on the Bennett College campus. The EEC phone number is 336-370-8621.

