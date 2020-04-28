HIGH POINT, N.C. — Carter Brothers Barbecue Ribs and Catering in High Point announced Tuesday morning that they will close their doors for good.

The business shared the news that they have no plans of reopening through a Facebook post.

“We closed our restaurant mid-March due to the virus, expecting to reopen in three to four weeks, but as we all know now after many weeks of waiting for the pandemic to pass, this has not been the case,” the restaurant wrote on Facebook.

The company said after spending more than $100,000 on bills while closed, the forecast for restaurants to reopen has become “worse and worse”.

“As we saw this unfolding each day, we began to wonder what business would look like on the other side of this unprecedented life-changing event,” Carter Brothers said.

The business said one of the biggest signs to close came when they saw meat and pork suppliers being shut down due to the virus.

“With all of our bills paid and our employees in good shape we have decided to go ahead and hang up our apron and lay down our spatula and retire,” they said.

The end of the post acknowledged former Carter Brothers employees, customers, and family members.

“You all have been important to us and we have been blessed by the unique gifts you shared with us while you were here,” Carter Brothers said.

