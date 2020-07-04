BURLINGTON, N.C. — The City of Burlington amended their local state of emergency, Monday.

The amended declaration will take effect at 7 p.m. on Wednesday and said the amendment is to further stop the spread of the coronavirus, according to the City of Burlington.

It's also in response to issues identified since the release of Governor Roy Cooper’s Executive Order 121 on March 27.

Per the City of Burlington new restrictions beginning Wednesday included in Section 4 of the amendment are:

Car washes in the City of Burlington remaining open and operating for exterior car washes only. Modifications to operations including no entry by employees into customer’s cars. Sanitizers being provided by the operator and readily available onsite in order to keep equipment clean.

The requiring of retail stores to follow the amended state of emergency by the City of Burlington which includes cleaning all cart and hand basket handles before providing them to customers, providing hand sanitizer in the store, ensuring store employees are following CDC guidelines for hygiene and safety, providing store employees with leave time and flexible options if they feel ill.

The amendment also promotes social distancing inside retail stores through various ways such as implementing one-way aisles, and posted signs to remind customers to social distance, as well as limiting the number of individuals in stores at one time.

The City of Burlington state of emergency is applicable within the jurisdiction of the City of Burlington and is subject to enforcement by the Burlington Police Department.

The City said the amended declaration is necessary to slow the rate of the spread and is the least restrictive option based upon current evidence.

They also said the existing conditions and anticipated conditions pose a direct threat to the health and safety of residents, visitors and employees.

According to the City of Burlington, the state of emergency initially declared March 27 will continue in effect.

The amended declaration is to ensure the maximum amount of people practice social distancing.

You can find the entire version of the City of Burlington’s amendment here.

FACTS NOT FEAR

Remember facts, not fear when talking about the coronavirus. You should take the same measures recommended by health leaders to prevent the spread of the flu and other viruses. That means washing your hands, avoiding touching your face, and covering coughs and sneezes.

RELATED: Facts Not Fear | What you need to know about the COVID-19 outbreak

WHERE YOU GET INFORMATION ABOUT THE CORONAVIRUS IS IMPORTANT

It is important to make sure the information you are getting about the coronavirus is coming directly from reliable sources like the CDC and NCDHHS. Be careful not to spread misinformation about coronavirus on social media.

For more information visit the CDC OR NCDHHS

NC CORONAVIRUS HOTLINE

The state also has a special hotline set up where you can call 866-462-3821 for more information on the coronavirus. You can also submit questions online at ncpoisoncontrol.org or select chat to talk with someone about the virus.

You can also text keyword VIRUS to WFMY News 2 at 336-379-5775 to find out more information.