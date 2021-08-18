Cone Health to offer booster shots for immunocompromised

Hospital officials said the vaccination should lower the risk of getting the delta variant of COVID-19.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Cone Health will begin providing COVID-19 booster shots Thursday for immunocompromised people.

Booster shots for the general population will not begin until next month per the government rollout. These guidelines follow the FDA authorization and CDC recommendation that those with weakened immune systems receive a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Booster shots for immunocompromised individuals will be offered at all Cone Health community vaccine clinics, with locations and schedules available at conehealth.com/vaccine. Make sure you bring your vaccination card with you. Cone Health said there is no cost for receiving the third dose.