NORTH CAROLINA, USA — The NC Department of Health and Human Services is reporting a total of 11,664 cases and 422 deaths statewide as of Sunday. Keep scrolling to get a look at the case numbers for Piedmont Triad counties.

NOTE: Some numbers may look different from the NCDHHS map - that's because some cases have been verified by local health departments, but haven't been updated yet on the NCDHHS site.

Case numbers in the Triad:

Guilford County - 439 cases, 31 deaths

Forsyth County - 267 cases, 5 deaths

Randolph County - 238 cases, 3 deaths

Davidson County - 179 cases, 8 deaths

Davie County - 31 cases, 2 deaths

Rockingham County - 26 cases, 2 deaths

Alamance County - 124 cases, 2 deaths

Surry County - 16 cases, 1 death

Stokes County - 11 cases

Yadkin County - 23 cases, 1 death

