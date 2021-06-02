Percent positive below 10% with nearly 2,000 new COVID-19 cases in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The state's health agency, DHEC, released their latest information Saturday. The numbers reflect data that ended a 24-hour period at 11:59 p.m. on February 4.
There were 1,925 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the latest data.
According to DHEC, there are now 6,816 confirmed deaths since the start of the pandemic, with 52 more reported in the latest numbers. There are also 11 probable deaths reported today, for a total of 795 probable deaths.
Hospitalizations continue to drop with 1,600 reported on Saturday, 37 less than the previous day. 371 of those patients are in intensive care and 224 on ventilators, according to DHEC.
Here are the rest of the day's numbers.
Today's cases and deaths (scdhec.gov/COVID19)
- New confirmed/probable total cases: 1,925/216 Summary click here
- New confirmed/probable total deaths: 52/11 Summary click here
Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)
- Confirmed and probable cases: 410,639/52,342
- Confirmed and probable deaths: 6,816/795
- Tests performed for South Carolinians: 5,203,382
Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/COVID19testing)
Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)
- 33,760 individual test results reported statewide yesterday (not including antibody tests)
- 7.8% percent positive
Facility reports
- Hospital data (daily): scdhec.gov/COVID19hospitals
- Extended care facility data (Tuesdays and Fridays): scdhec.gov/nursinghomedata
- Assisted living visitation status (Tuesdays): scdhec.gov/nursinghomedata
- Private, public and charter schools (Tuesdays and Fridays): scdhec.gov/covid19schools
The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. The website is updated between 1 p.m.-3 p.m. weekdays and 11 a.m.-1 p.m. weekends. Visit scdhec.gov/COVID19vaccine for the latest vaccine information.
