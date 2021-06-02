Percent positive below 10% with nearly 2,000 new COVID-19 cases in SC

There were 1,925 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the latest data.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The state's health agency, DHEC, released their latest information Saturday. The numbers reflect data that ended a 24-hour period at 11:59 p.m. on February 4.

According to DHEC, there are now 6,816 confirmed deaths since the start of the pandemic, with 52 more reported in the latest numbers. There are also 11 probable deaths reported today, for a total of 795 probable deaths.

Hospitalizations continue to drop with 1,600 reported on Saturday, 37 less than the previous day. 371 of those patients are in intensive care and 224 on ventilators, according to DHEC.

Here are the rest of the day's numbers.

Today's cases and deaths (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

Confirmed and probable cases: 410,639/52,342

Confirmed and probable deaths: 6,816/795

Tests performed for South Carolinians: 5,203,382

Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/COVID19testing)

Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)

33,760 individual test results reported statewide yesterday (not including antibody tests)

7.8% percent positive

Facility reports

Hospital data (daily): scdhec.gov/COVID19hospitals

Extended care facility data (Tuesdays and Fridays): scdhec.gov/nursinghomedata

Assisted living visitation status (Tuesdays): scdhec.gov/nursinghomedata

Private, public and charter schools (Tuesdays and Fridays): scdhec.gov/covid19schools

The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. The website is updated between 1 p.m.-3 p.m. weekdays and 11 a.m.-1 p.m. weekends. Visit scdhec.gov/COVID19vaccine for the latest vaccine information.

