COVID-19 Vaccine: Health departments, hospitals, pharmacies scheduling appointments in the Triad

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Most North Carolina counties are doing COVID-19 vaccinations for Group 2 (adults 65 and older). Teachers, who fall under Group 3, will be eligible for the vaccine starting Feb. 24. Other frontline essential workers in Group 3 will begin vaccinations on March 10. Vaccine providers will move to the next group based on vaccine availability. The state's order of vaccine priority is based on these five groups. Click here to find out when it's your turn.
Here's a list of the Triad's county health departments, major hospital groups, and pharmacies currently scheduling COVID-19 vaccine appointments. Walkups are generally not accepted, and you must make an appointment beforehand.
HOSPITAL GROUPS
Cone Health:
- Get on the vaccine waitlist through Cone Health.
- You will be able to select the location where you would like to receive the vaccine.
Wake Forest Baptist Health:
- Patients age 65 and older can schedule a vaccine appointment through myWakeHealth.
- You can also call 336-70-COVID.
Novant Health:
- Adults age 65 and older can register online for the vaccine.
- Learn when you can get the vaccine and pre-register for an appointment.
HEALTH DEPARTMENTS
Alamance County Health Department:
- Call 336-290-0650. Phone lines will be open when vaccine appointments are available.
- Get more information on the health department's website.
- Find out more: Alamance County Health Department Facebook updates
Forsyth County Health Department:
- Call the health department at 336-618-6174.
- Call Forsyth County's COVID-19 helpline at 336-582-0800.
- Schedule a vaccine appointment online.
Guilford County Health Department:
- Call 336-641-7944 and select option 2.
- Schedule an appointment online.
- Text GC19 to 888777 to subscribe for text updates on vaccine appointments.
- Visit www.healthyguilford.com for more.
- Follow GCDPH's social media platforms.
Other Piedmont Triad health departments:
- Davidson County Health Department: 336-236-3096
- Davie County Health Department: 336-753-6540
- Randolph County Health Department: 336-328-3400
- Rockingham County Health Department: 336-342-8140
- Stokes County Health Department: 336-593-2400, option 7
- Surry County Health Department: 336-401-8400
- Wilkes County Health Department: 336-651-7450
- Yadkin County Health Department: 336-849-7910
PHARMACIES
Right now, Walgreens is the only major pharmacy offering limited COVID-19 vaccine appointments in North Carolina. We will add to this list as more providers make appointments available.
Walgreens:
- Register online for a COVID-19 vaccine appointment at your nearest Walgreens.
- Get updates on the COVID-19 vaccine.