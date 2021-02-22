COVID-19 Vaccine: Health departments, hospitals, pharmacies scheduling appointments in the Triad

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Most North Carolina counties are doing COVID-19 vaccinations for Group 2 (adults 65 and older). Teachers, who fall under Group 3, will be eligible for the vaccine starting Feb. 24. Other frontline essential workers in Group 3 will begin vaccinations on March 10. Vaccine providers will move to the next group based on vaccine availability. The state's order of vaccine priority is based on these five groups. Click here to find out when it's your turn.