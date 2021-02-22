x
Coronavirus

COVID-19 Vaccine: Health departments, hospitals, pharmacies scheduling appointments in the Triad

Here's how to get the COVID-19 vaccine through your county health department, Cone Health, Novant Health, Wake Forest Baptist Health, or Walgreens.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Most North Carolina counties are doing COVID-19 vaccinations for Group 2 (adults 65 and older). Teachers, who fall under Group 3, will be eligible for the vaccine starting Feb. 24. Other frontline essential workers in Group 3 will begin vaccinations on March 10. Vaccine providers will move to the next group based on vaccine availability. The state's order of vaccine priority is based on these five groups. Click here to find out when it's your turn. 

RELATED: Joining 2gether for COVID-19 Vaccine Education

Here's a list of the Triad's county health departments, major hospital groups, and pharmacies currently scheduling COVID-19 vaccine appointments. Walkups are generally not accepted, and you must make an appointment beforehand. 

HOSPITAL GROUPS

Cone Health: 

  • Get on the vaccine waitlist through Cone Health. 
  • You will be able to select the location where you would like to receive the vaccine. 

Wake Forest Baptist Health: 

Novant Health: 

HEALTH DEPARTMENTS

Alamance County Health Department: 

Forsyth County Health Department: 

  • Call the health department at 336-618-6174. 
  • Call Forsyth County's COVID-19 helpline at 336-582-0800. 
  • Schedule a vaccine appointment online

Guilford County Health Department: 

Other Piedmont Triad health departments: 

PHARMACIES

Right now, Walgreens is the only major pharmacy offering limited COVID-19 vaccine appointments in North Carolina. We will add to this list as more providers make appointments available. 

Walgreens: 

