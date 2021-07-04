COVID-19 vaccine available at July 4th concert in Kernersville

The Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccinations will be available at the Independence Day celebration concert happening at Triad Park in Kernersville from 4 to 7 p.m.

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — COVID-19 vaccinations, which are always free, will be available Sunday, July 4 in Kernersville at an Independence Day celebration.

Staff with the Forsyth County Health Department will be giving the shots, no appointment required, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Triad Park, 9652 West Market St, Kernersville.

"Vaccinations are free and no ID or insurance is needed. The single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine, for ages 18 and up, will be an option while supplies last. The two-dose Pfizer vaccine, for ages 12 and up, is also currently available," the Forsyth County Health Department said in a Facebook post.

The event happening at Triad Park on Sunday is the first concert in the 6th annual Summer Parks Concert Series. The NC National Guard 440th Army Band will present a free pops concert.

We'll be giving free COVID vaccinations from 4-7 p.m. at the July 4th concert tomorrow at Triad Park. Posted by Forsyth County Department of Public Health on Saturday, July 3, 2021

Across the United States, the country did not meet President Biden's goal of at least 70% of adults receiving at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

In North Carolina, 56% of adults have received at least one coronavirus vaccine dose, according to the most recent data published July 2 by NCDHHS.

Sunday at midnight is the deadline to be entered in North Carolina's second $1 million dollar lottery and teen scholarship drawing, which will take place on Wednesday, July 7.