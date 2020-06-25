Lt. Gov. Forest sues Gov. Cooper over state's handling of COVID-19

North Carolina Lt. Gov. Dan Forest said he is taking legal action against Gov. Roy Cooper over the Emergency Management Act.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — North Carolina Lt. Gov. Dan Forest said he is suing Gov. Roy Cooper for the handling of the coronavirus epidemic in the state.

"Today, I notified Governor Cooper that, as a member of the Council of State, I will be suing his administration for violating the Emergency Management Act," Lt. Gov. Forest said, "The Governor has repeatedly ignored the law, enacting mandates that selectively target the businesses and citizens of North Carolina without concurrence from a majority of the Council of State."

Lt. Gov. Forest said he is specifically challenging aspects of the governor's Executive Order. It comes one day after Gov. Cooper mandated face masks for North Carolinians and an extension of Phase 2 of the "Safer At Home" reopening plan.

Gov. Roy Cooper announced Wednesday that face masks will be required for anyone in a public space whether inside or outdoors. He also said masks will be required for all employees and customers of retail businesses and restaurants. The order goes into effect Friday at 5 p.m. and expires July 17 at 5 p.m.

“North Carolina is relying on the data and the science to lift restrictions responsibly, and right now our increasing numbers show we need to hit the pause button while we work to stabilize our trends,” Cooper said Wednesday.